Bengaluru Techie Calls Out 'Toxic' Work Environment In Viral Linkedin Post: 'Extreme Micromanagement, Breaks Tracked'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru-based techie made waves this week after highlighting the 'toxic work environment' created by his former manager. The details - outlined in a LinkedIn post - came after he was terminated from his role after a mere three months with the company. The techie said he had faced several issues while working for the Indian team of the US-based company with“extreme micromanagement” and no“constructive guidance”.

“I was expected to perform at the same level as experienced employees without receiving adequate mentorship or training. The management style often felt counterproductive. He focused on minor infractions, such as exceeding break times by a minute, instead of offering constructive feedback on my work or helping me improve my efficiency,” the former employee said.

He noted that he had been transparent about his lack of direct SaaS experience while interviewing for the role - and received assurance that he would be mentored and supported. The employee complained that he had received little guidance after he joined the organisation in early September.

He blamed his supervisor for this at several points in the lengthy social media post and noted that his concerns were met with dismissive responses.

“I was tasked with managing 35-40 cases emails) weekly, which is excessive for someone new to the SaaS domain. Additionally, I was compelled to work beyond my stipulated hours. Even cases assigned a minute before my shift ended had to be completed, often requiring me to work for 2+ hours daily after my shift,” he recounted on LinkedIn.

The incident has prompted outrage on the social media platform with several commentators deeming it 'unacceptable behaviour' from the company. Many also reported that they (or people they knew) had faced a similar situation with the company.

“My friend had a similar experience. Also it is a norm there for people to be laid off in the 10th or 11th month of their work so that the company can avoid giving esops. They are always hiring for senior/upper leadership positions as senior people doesn't stay in this toxic environment for long,” contended one LinkedIn user.