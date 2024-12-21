Mumbai Boat Accident: 'People Were Ready To Throw Children In Ocean', Recounts CISF Jawan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai boat accident: In a harrowing incident off the Mumbai coast on December 18, a ferry named 'Neel Kamal' began sinking after being struck by an Indian Navy boat. Amidst the chaos, parents aboard the ferry, gripped by panic, contemplated throwing their children into the sea as a desperate measure for survival. The timely intervention of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) marine commandos helped avert further tragedy.

CISF constable Amol Savant, along with two colleagues, was among the first responders to arrive at the scene around 4pm.“We were on routine patrol when our walkie-talkie crackled to inform us that a passenger ferry was sinking. I asked the pilot to go full throttle, and we reached the accident site about 3-4 km away in no time,” Savant recounted.

Upon arrival, they quickly focused on rescuing the most vulnerable passengers in the Mumbai boat accident , prioritising children during what is often referred to as the "golden hour" of rescue operations.

Tragically, fourteen people lost their lives in the accident, which occurred as the ferry was en route to Elephanta Island from Mumbai's Gateway of India . Savant described the scene as astonishing but emphasised his training as a soldier allowed him to remain composed and take charge.

“We saw people were ready to throw their children in the ocean water thinking that they would be saved from the sinking ship. I asked them not to panic,” he told PTI.

Sub Inspector Kheioka Sema, who joined Savant at the Mumbai boat accident scene, provided further insights into their rescue efforts.

“I saw a lady who was in the water wearing a life jacket but she had raised her hands in anticipation that she would be rescued. We rushed to her and gently asked her to put her hands down else the jacket would slip and she would start drowning,” Sema explained.

The team performed CPR on approximately 10–12 victims and worked alongside a foreign couple who also assisted in administering life-saving measures.