4 Of A Family Including 2 Children Die In Blaze MP's Dewas

Devas, Dec 21 (IANS) In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two children, were burned alive in a massive fire that broke out at their home in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, early Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred in Nayapura town of Dewas district, approximately 45 km from Indore.

The fire reportedly started on the ground floor of a two-story building, where a dairy shop was being operated.

Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gahlot said that preliminary investigations indicate the fire was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor. The flames quickly engulfed the entire building, leaving the family trapped on the upper floor.

“Upon receiving information, fire-fighting teams from Dewas Municipal Corporation and local police rushed to the spot. Unfortunately, the fire spread rapidly, and the family had no time to escape,” Gahlot told reporters.

The victims have been identified as Dinesh (35), his wife Gayatri (30), and their two children, Ishika (10) and Chirag (7). All four were asleep at the time of the incident and perished in the blaze.

Further investigation revealed that flammable materials stored on the premises may have exacerbated the fire, making it uncontrollable.

“The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report will provide more clarity,” Gahlot added.

Authorities are coordinating with the Dewas district administration and municipal authorities to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fire.“This is a serious matter, and steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future,” Gahlot assured.

In February this year, at least 11 people died, and over 100 were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Harda district on Madhya Pradesh.