Putin hosts yearly Q&A seminar

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir hosted his traditional end-of-year press in Moscow on Thursday, merging it once again with the ‘Direct Line’ Q&A session. This marks the third time the two events have been combined, a move attributed to Putin’s busy schedule, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.



The event saw journalists from across Russia and foreign correspondents in attendance, while citizens submitted their questions via calls, text messages, social media, and a dedicated website. By Thursday morning, more than 2 million questions had been received.



For the first time, artificial intelligence was employed to help manage and categorize the vast number of questions. Topics that garnered the most attention included infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and matters related to Russia's ongoing military activities, while foreign policy issues were less prominent this year, Peskov noted.



Putin has held these annual press conferences since 2001, except for 2022. These events are known for their long duration and comprehensive discussions, addressing both the nation's priorities and pressing issues raised by citizens.



MENAFN21122024000045015687ID1109018971