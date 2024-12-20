(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The of Taiwan reported the approach of 12 aircraft and 5 ships from the People's Republic of China toward the island over the past day, Azernews reports.

"12 PLA aircraft and 5 PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan were detected before 6 a.m. today. Five of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone. We have been monitoring the situation and responded accordingly," the agency stated.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when remnants of the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be an integral part of the People's Republic of China, and tensions over the island's sovereignty have remained a sensitive issue ever since.

Interesting Context: The frequent military maneuvers by China near Taiwan have become a regular occurrence in recent years, especially in the wake of Taiwan's increasing diplomatic and military relations with Western nations, particularly the United States. These developments are seen by Beijing as a direct challenge to its claim over Taiwan. The situation remains one of the most significant flashpoints in East Asia, with the potential to escalate into broader geopolitical tensions. The recent uptick in Chinese military activity also underscores the growing strategic importance of the Taiwan Strait in global security discussions.