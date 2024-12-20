Taiwan Records Approach Of 12 Aircraft And 5 Ships Of People's Republic Of China
The armed forces of Taiwan reported the approach of 12 aircraft
and 5 ships from the People's Republic of China toward the island
over the past day, Azernews reports.
"12 PLA aircraft and 5 PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan
were detected before 6 a.m. today. Five of the aircraft crossed the
median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense
identification zone. We have been monitoring the situation and
responded accordingly," the agency stated.
Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949,
when remnants of the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek
(1887-1975), fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese
Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be an integral part of the
People's Republic of China, and tensions over the island's
sovereignty have remained a sensitive issue ever since.
Interesting Context: The frequent military maneuvers by China
near Taiwan have become a regular occurrence in recent years,
especially in the wake of Taiwan's increasing diplomatic and
military relations with Western nations, particularly the United
States. These developments are seen by Beijing as a direct
challenge to its claim over Taiwan. The situation remains one of
the most significant flashpoints in East Asia, with the potential
to escalate into broader geopolitical tensions. The recent uptick
in Chinese military activity also underscores the growing strategic
importance of the Taiwan Strait in global security discussions.
