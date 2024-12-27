Yuva Kabaddi Series: UP Falcons Continue To Dominate As Fight For Top Spot Intensifies In Division 2 Matches

(MENAFN- IANS) Coimbatore, Dec 27 (IANS) The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore delivered thrilling action on the fourth day.

The day kicked off with the Hampi Heroes crushing the Sindh Sonics 56-24. Krupasagar D was the star of the match, scoring an impressive 16 raid points, while Someshwara Darshan showcased an all-round display. Defender Darshan R added eight tackle points, ensuring the Heroes' overwhelming win. For the struggling Sonics, Kuldeep Kumar managed a Super 10, but the lack of support proved costly.

In the second match on Thursday, Delhi Dhurandhars and Vizag Victors played out a nail-biting 32-32 tie. Arpit Nagar earned a Super 10 for Delhi, supported by Nishant Bhati's High 5 in defense. On the Vizag side, Pirati Srisivatejesh fell just short of a Super 10 with nine raid points, while Malladi Srihari contributed a vital High 5.

The Chandigarh Chargers secured a commanding 48-34 victory over the Hyderabad Hurricanes. Nikesh was in scintillating form, recording a rare double Super 10 with 21 raid points. Hyderabad's Suresh Oruganti valiantly scored 19 raid points, but a lack of team support led to the Hurricanes' downfall.

The day concluded with the UP Falcons cementing their top position with a 36-21 win over the Chola Veerans. Ashish Bhati and Rachit Yadav led the charge for the Falcons, scoring nine raid points each, while Navneet Nagar shone in defense with a High 5. For the Veerans, Arun Kumar's seven raid points weren't enough to mount a serious challenge, as the team faltered in key moments.