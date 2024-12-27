Yuva Kabaddi Series: UP Falcons Continue To Dominate As Fight For Top Spot Intensifies In Division 2 Matches
Date
12/27/2024 3:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Coimbatore, Dec 27 (IANS) The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore delivered thrilling action on the fourth day.
The day kicked off with the Hampi Heroes crushing the Sindh Sonics 56-24. Krupasagar D was the star of the match, scoring an impressive 16 raid points, while Someshwara Darshan showcased an all-round display. Defender Darshan R added eight tackle points, ensuring the Heroes' overwhelming win. For the struggling Sonics, Kuldeep Kumar managed a Super 10, but the lack of support proved costly.
In the second match on Thursday, Delhi Dhurandhars and Vizag Victors played out a nail-biting 32-32 tie. Arpit Nagar earned a Super 10 for Delhi, supported by Nishant Bhati's High 5 in defense. On the Vizag side, Pirati Srisivatejesh fell just short of a Super 10 with nine raid points, while Malladi Srihari contributed a vital High 5.
The Chandigarh Chargers secured a commanding 48-34 victory over the Hyderabad Hurricanes. Nikesh was in scintillating form, recording a rare double Super 10 with 21 raid points. Hyderabad's Suresh Oruganti valiantly scored 19 raid points, but a lack of team support led to the Hurricanes' downfall.
The day concluded with the UP Falcons cementing their top position with a 36-21 win over the Chola Veerans. Ashish Bhati and Rachit Yadav led the charge for the Falcons, scoring nine raid points each, while Navneet Nagar shone in defense with a High 5. For the Veerans, Arun Kumar's seven raid points weren't enough to mount a serious challenge, as the team faltered in key moments.
MENAFN27122024000231011071ID1109034180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.