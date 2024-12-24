QCA Restructures Board Of Directors For 2024-2028 Term

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) yesterday announced the restructuring of a new Board of Directors headed by Mohammed Al Mudhahka, who will lead the work of the association during the new session 2024-2028.

QCA stated that the new Board of Directors is headed by Mohammed Al Mudhahka and includes Dr. Ghanem Al Sulaiti and Omar Saleh Al Marri, in addition to the continuation of Hamad Al Tamimi as the Executive Director.

The QCA General Assembly meeting reviewed the most important achievements of Qatar chess in 2024, where the positive outcome achieved by the team during the past events was emphasized, especially organizing the fourth edition of the Qatar Masters which received great praise from officials of the international federation FIDE as well as the Arab federation.

After the meeting, the President of the Federation discussed the most important goals of the next stage and preparations for hosting the fifth edition of the Qatar Masters Championship in 2025, and the plans to expand the base of the game in Qatar and spread it in society, stressing the importance of continuing the chess project in schools and developing it.

The meeting also stressed on the importance of the national teams' overseas participations. The team's participation in a number of upcoming events was also confirmed, most notably the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship being hosted by New York City, USA, from December 26 to 31, in which Qatari national team champion Jo Shen is participating.

A Qatar team will also participate in the Muscat International Championships to be held from December 26 to 31, and the Kuwait Chess Festival (from January 4-14), expressing his aspirations to make more efforts that will help QCA achieve its vision, develop the game of chess, and build a large base for it to eventually have a strong presence in international tournaments.

Al Mudhahka stressed that the success of the fourth edition of the Qatar Masters, which concluded on December 13, was the result of great efforts made by the organizing committee, and the great efforts of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

He also noted the importance of the local championships for age groups that QCA organizes throughout the year and which have become a major part of the agenda as they help in spotting emerging talent.

Al Mudahka thanked all the former members, expressing his great confidence in the new council's continued efforts to chart an ambitious future for the game at all levels.