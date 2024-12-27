Warming Storms To Qatar Oaks Victory At Al Uqda Racecourse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Warming, owned by Khalid bin Ghanem M Al Kuwari, edged out Forever Blue by a neck to clinch the QA-Listed Qatar Oaks for Thoroughbred Fillies (3YOs, 2100m) on Day One of the Qatar International Derby at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Trained by Hamad Al Jehani and ridden by Szczepan Mazur, the bay filly built on her Trial race success to win the feature race under the expert guidance of jockey Szczepan Mazur, also booking a spot in the H H The Amir Shalfa race 2025.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the winners with their well-deserved accolades.

Earlier, in the Local Thoroughbred Oaks (Fillies, 3YOs, 2100m), Doha Bu Thaila secured a commanding 2 1⁄2 length victory for owners Wathnan Racing.

Ridden by James Doyle and trained by Alban de Mieulle, the daughter of Harry Angel extended her flawless record to two wins from two starts in Qatar.

Doha Bu Thaila's victory also marked a brilliant treble for the owner, trainer and jockey trio, who enjoyed a remarkable day at Al Uqda track.

Making her Qatar debut, RB Mary Lylah, also owned by Wathnan Racing, dazzled in the Purebred Arabian Oaks (Fillies, 4YOs, 2100m).

RB Mary Lylah claimed her ninth career victory with a 1 1⁄2 length margin under Doyle.

Earlier, Razika (QA) stormed to a 1 3⁄4 length victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Oaks (Fillies, 4YOs, 2100m), earning Wathnan Racing's first win of the day.

Trained by De Mieulle and ridden by Doyle, Razika's win was the second win of her career.

The Purebred Arabian Oaks (Fillies, 3YOs, 1400m) saw Ihtijaj (FR), owned by Al Shaqab Racing, claim a narrow 1⁄4 length victory to maintain her unbeaten record in Qatar.

Trained by Jean de Mieulle and ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, yesterdays win was her second in Qatar.

Mohammed Nasser Al Naimi-trained Jalila Alghania (QA), in the colours of Alghania Stud, won the Local Purebred Arabian Oaks (Fillies, 3YOs, 1400m) under Gavin Matt Ryan, edging out her rivals by 1⁄2 a length to secure her first major title.

Al Jalilah (QA), owned by Al Wasmiyah Farm, won the Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate (3YO+, 1400m) by 1 1⁄2 lengths, while

Glory Of The Stars (FR), owned by Hassan Ali A M Alabdulmalik, clinched the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (3-6YOs, 1400m) with a dominant 3-length victory.

The day's opening race saw Gaeeda Al Shahania (FR), owned by Al Shahania Stud, secure the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3-6YOs, 1400m) by a length.