History Will Be Kinder: Singh's Final Words As PM Resurface A Decade Later As India Mourns Its Loss

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) In his final press as Prime on January 3, 2014, Dr Manmohan Singh delivered a remark that has resurfaced numerous times across social in the decade that followed.

When asked by NDTV's Sunil Prabhu about his inability to rein in his ministers and his reluctance to act in certain situations, Dr Singh, with a calm smile, responded,“I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or, for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament.”

He went on to add,“I cannot divulge all that transpires in the Cabinet system of government. Given the circumstances and the pressures of a coalition polity, I have done the best I could under the conditions at hand.”

At that time, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-II government was grappling with serious allegations of corruption across various ministries. These scandals were one of the key factors behind the Congress' defeat in the 2014 general elections, which led to the rise of Narendra Modi and the BJP to power.

On Thursday, at the age of 92, Dr. Singh passed away after battling health issues for some time. The AIIMS hospital issued a statement revealing that he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments. His condition worsened at home, where resuscitative measures were initiated immediately. Despite efforts to revive him at AIIMS, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Dr. Singh had served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and played a pivotal role in India's economic reforms as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders visited the residence of the late Dr Manmohan Singh to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family.

PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow and praised Dr Singh's immense contribution to the nation's progress.

“Dr Manmohan Singh's vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India's history,” PM Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his last respects, calling Dr Singh a statesman and a distinguished economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India's modern economic policies.

The Central government announced a seven-day period of national mourning until January 1, 2025, to honour the legacy of Dr Singh. A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states and Union Territories to lower the national flag to half-mast during this period and cancel all official entertainment programmes.