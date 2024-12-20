Russian Drone Debris Damages 8 Private Houses In Kyiv Region
Date
12/20/2024 3:08:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In three districts of the Kyiv region, eight private houses, two cars and a shop were damaged by the wreckage of downed Russian drones.
The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“We continue to eliminate the consequences of the night attack on the Kyiv region . Damage was recorded in three districts of the region,” Kravchenko said.
According to him, eight private houses were damaged by the debris of the downed Russian targets. Windows and doors were smashed, facades and roofs were cut.
A fire in a warehouse in Boryspil district has been extinguished .
Read also:
Missile attack on Kyiv
: Injury toll grows to 13, one killed
In addition, two cars and a shop were damaged.
There were no casualties, Kravchenko said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 20, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack.
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109018015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.