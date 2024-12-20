Russian Drone Debris Damages 8 Private Houses In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In three districts of the Kyiv region, eight private houses, two cars and a shop were damaged by the wreckage of downed Russian drones.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to eliminate the consequences of the night attack on the Kyiv region . Damage was recorded in three districts of the region,” Kravchenko said.

According to him, eight private houses were damaged by the debris of the downed Russian targets. Windows and doors were smashed, facades and roofs were cut.

A fire in a warehouse in Boryspil district has been extinguished .

Missile attack on: Injury toll grows to 13, one killed

In addition, two cars and a shop were damaged.

There were no casualties, Kravchenko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 20, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack.