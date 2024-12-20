Bottled Water Market To Reach USD 460.8 Billion By 2031, Driven By Health And Sustainability Trends TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bottled water is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for clean and convenient drinking water solutions. Valued at US$ 268.2 billion in 2022, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an impressive US$ 460.8 billion by 2031. This growth reflects heightened awareness about water quality, the rising prevalence of waterborne diseases, and the expanding preference for nutrient-fortified water.Review critical insights and findings from our Report in this sample -Market Size and GrowthThe rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases due to water contamination is a significant driver of market expansion. Gastrointestinal issues, including typhoid, cholera, and amoebiasis, often stem from the consumption of polluted water, affecting millions globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2022 that approximately 1.7 billion people rely on feces-contaminated water sources, underscoring the critical need for safe drinking water solutions.Additionally, the increasing adoption of nutrient-fortified water among health-conscious consumers is fueling revenue growth. Fitness enthusiasts and athletes prefer fortified options like electrolyte-rich, alkaline, and caffeinated water, which offer hydration benefits alongside enhanced nutritional value. These trends are further complemented by the global rise in urbanization and disposable income, facilitating the market's steady expansion.Competitive LandscapeThe bottled water market is characterized by intense competition, with key players innovating to capture consumer attention. Major companies such as Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, and FIJI Water Company LLC lead the industry through diversified product portfolios, strategic partnerships, and robust distribution networks.Emerging brands are focusing on introducing flavored and functional bottled water to cater to evolving consumer tastes. In parallel, industry leaders are prioritizing sustainability by investing in the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions and recycling initiatives, strengthening their commitment to environmental responsibility.Market SegmentationBottled water is segmented based on type, packaging, and distribution channels:.By Type: The market includes spring water, mineral water, sparkling water, and purified water. Sparkling and mineral water are gaining popularity among premium customers for their taste and health benefits..By Packaging: PET bottles dominate the packaging segment due to their lightweight, break-resistant, and cost-effective nature. These bottles are available in various sizes and shapes, catering to on-the-go consumption..By Distribution Channel: The market is served through supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and vending machines. Online sales are growing rapidly, supported by increasing e-commerce penetration and consumer preference for doorstep delivery.Access our report for a comprehensive look at key insights -Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific is the largest regional market, attributed to the unavailability of safe drinking water in many developing nations. The burgeoning populations of India and China drive demand for bottled water, alongside increasing consumer awareness of hygiene and health benefits.In developed regions such as North America and Europe, premium and functional water products are witnessing growth. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market, attributed to the unavailability of safe drinking water in many developing nations. The burgeoning populations of India and China drive demand for bottled water, alongside increasing consumer awareness of hygiene and health benefits.In developed regions such as North America and Europe, premium and functional water products are witnessing growth. Consumers in these markets prioritize sustainability, prompting manufacturers to focus on environmentally friendly practices and packaging innovations. 