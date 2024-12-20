Ohio Billboards Shine A Light On Akathisia To Raise Awareness And Save Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New billboards near renowned medical clinics and emergency rooms in Northeast Ohio spotlight akathisia.

Survivors and families who lost loved ones share their akathisia experiences to help others be better informed.

Akathisia is a risk factor everyone should know.

Akathisia is a serious, medication-induced disorder that can cause suicidal thoughts and suicide

- Husband of Shelly, an akathisia survivor from Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) has joined forces with a courageous Ohio family to launch public health billboards in Northeast Ohio, raising awareness about akathisia-a severe and often misdiagnosed medication-induced disorder.

Displayed in high-traffic areas near medical facilities, the billboards aim to educate healthcare providers and the public about akathisia, which can cause extreme inner and outer restlessness, agitation, suicidal thoughts, and, in severe cases, suicide.

"Recognizing the causes and symptoms of akathisia can reduce avoidable suffering and save lives," said Shelly, a survivor and Ohio resident whose family co-sponsored the awareness campaign. Her harrowing journey began with a commonly prescribed medication and worsened when her condition was misdiagnosed and mistreated.

Linked to hundreds of medications prescribed for conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, nausea, and weight loss, akathisia's symptoms can include insomnia, brain-zap sensations, constant movement, delirium, and drastic behavioral changes.

By sharing their story , Shelly and her husband hope to spare others from enduring the unnecessary suffering they faced.

"Akathisia can be debilitating," said Shelly's husband. "Seeing my wife in such distress was heartbreaking. Despite our insistence that these new symptoms were caused by the medication, we were repeatedly told it was just anxiety."

MISSD underscores the urgent need for akathisia education and ongoing training to ensure accurate diagnosis and effective management. The foundation's awareness campaigns represent significant steps toward meaningful change, with previous billboards in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and Salt Lake City and international campaigns in England, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

"While it is encouraging that the Cleveland Clinic has akathisia information on its website, prioritizing physical movement symptoms over profound neuropsychiatric effects risks minimizing the symptoms most associated with medication-induced suicidality," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "These include intense inner restlessness, turmoil, and even psychosis. Greater attention is also needed to more clearly communicate that akathisia is associated with a wide range of medications prescribed for conditions unrelated to personal life circumstances or DSM-labeled disorders."

MISSD, an authentic grassroots 501c3 nonprofit, provides free educational resources, including an accredited course, public health videos, and podcasts. Unlike many organizations, MISSD accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring its mission remains unbiased and focused on public health.

For more information about akathisia and MISSD's resources, visit .

What is Akathisia?

