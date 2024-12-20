Mohan Yadav Visits B.R. Ambedkar's Birthplace In MP's Mhow

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid row over alleged 'insult' of B.R. Ambedkar that resulted into ugly scenes on the Parliament premises a day ago, Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav visited Mhow, the birthplace of architect of the Constitution, on Friday.

The visit came on the occasion of the convocation ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Mhow, Indore.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest of the programme, during which, 16 researchers were awarded Ph.D degrees.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that whatever Dr. Ambedkar learned, he dedicated it to the society and the Constitution of the country is proof that links India's diverse culture, tribes and citizens.

The Chief Minister announced that additional faculties to be established at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow, and expressed that decision would be taken during the upcoming Vice-Chancellors' meeting to be chaired by Governor in January.

Later, addressing another event in Indore, the Chief Minister commented on the ongoing controversy. The Opposition recently termed the remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament as "disrespectful" towards Ambedkar.

Hitting hard at the Opposition, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said the people of the country have shown their trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said all nefarious attempt of Congress to defame the BJP government will fail.

"The Congress never gave respect to Dr. Ambedkar, and now today when they are losing the political ground, their frustration has gone such a level that they are making false allegations on BJP's top leadership. No matter what Rahul Gandhi or his aides do, the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is strong enough to give them befitting reply," CM Yadav said.

Talking about B.R. Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, the Chief Minister said the BJP government renamed his village after his name.

He said that five historical sites associated with Dr. Ambedkar have been added to the list of pilgrimage sites in the Madhya Pradesh government's Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana.

"The Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh for several years, and today I ask them - what they have done for the development of Dr. Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow? Nehru-Gandhi family have no respect for Dr. Ambedkar, they used his name for vote bank only. Rahul Gandhi and his team is attempting to defame PM Modi's government with fake allegations, which is not going to success," CM Yadav added.