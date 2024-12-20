NEC Meeting Will Lay New Foundation For Speedy Growth Of Northeast: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Dec 20 (IANS) Union for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that the 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), to be held on Saturday, will lay a new foundation for the speedy growth of the region.

The DoNER Minister, who arrived here on Friday evening to attend Saturday's meeting, said that Home Minister Amit Shah would chair the 72nd Plenary session of the NEC meeting on Saturday.

"In the near future, the northeastern region would see a rise and fast-paced development which has been conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told the media at the MBB airport.

He said that an elaborate discussion would be held on Saturday on the NEC's work in the past one year and to fulfill the aspirations of the states of the region.

Scindia said that the Union Home Minister would also chair an important banking meeting which has been organised to reinvigorate the economy's backbone in the northeast region.

In the banking meeting, top officials of nationalised, regional and private banks would participate, he said.

The DoNER Minister said that a thorough analysis would also be done in the meeting on the record number of bank branches and deposits encashed in the banking system in the northeast.

Ahead of Saturday's plenary session, a pre-plenary technical session of the NEC was held on Friday and MoS DoNER Sukanta Majumdar presided over the meeting, where Chief Secretaries of all eight northeastern states, senior officials of DoNER Ministry and the NEC, and officials from all the states of the region took part.

Besides the three Ministers – HM Shah, Scindia and Majumdar, in Saturday's NEC meeting, Governors, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and senior officials of the DoNER Ministry, NEC and all eight northeastern states will attend the day-long meeting.