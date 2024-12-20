Missile Attack On Kyiv: Injury Toll Grows To 13, One Killed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the number of people injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Friday, December 20, increased to 13. One person was killed.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the man suffered a cut wound and bruises to his limbs. He was treated at the scene.
“The total number of people injured as a result of the missile strike is 13. One person was killed,” Popko said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro were damaged as a result of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv on Friday.
The blast wave damaged the facade stained glass windows, as well as the towers of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, an architectural monument of national importance.
