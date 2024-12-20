Turkiye Receives Exception From US For Gazprombank When Paying For Gas From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye has received an exception from the United States regarding payments to Gazprombank for the cost of Russian gas, Azernews reports.

This development follows discussions between Turkish officials and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Turkiye. The exception allows Turkiye to continue making payments for Russian without facing the sanctions typically imposed by the U.S. on transactions involving Russian entities.

This exception is significant, given the ongoing tensions between the West and Russia, particularly after the invasion of Ukraine. Turkiye, which has maintained a more neutral stance in the conflict, continues to rely heavily on Russian energy supplies, including natural gas, as part of its energy strategy. The U.S. exemption likely reflects Turkish strategic position in both regional and global geopolitics, as well as its role as a key NATO ally and an important player in the energy transit routes from Russia to Europe.

While this exception will help Turkiye secure its energy needs in the short term, it also raises questions about the broader impact on international relations and the effectiveness of sanctions aimed at Russia. The situation highlights the delicate balancing act that many countries are forced to perform as they navigate between political, economic, and energy concerns.