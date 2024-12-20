Turkiye Receives Exception From US For Gazprombank When Paying For Gas From Russia
12/20/2024 3:09:17 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye has received an exception from the United States
regarding payments to Gazprombank for the cost of Russian gas,
Azernews reports.
This development follows discussions between Turkish officials
and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to
Turkiye. The exception allows Turkiye to continue making payments
for Russian gas without facing the sanctions typically imposed by
the U.S. on financial transactions involving Russian entities.
This exception is significant, given the ongoing tensions
between the West and Russia, particularly after the invasion of
Ukraine. Turkiye, which has maintained a more neutral stance in the
conflict, continues to rely heavily on Russian energy supplies,
including natural gas, as part of its energy strategy. The U.S.
exemption likely reflects Turkish strategic position in both
regional and global geopolitics, as well as its role as a key NATO
ally and an important player in the energy transit routes from
Russia to Europe.
While this exception will help Turkiye secure its energy needs
in the short term, it also raises questions about the broader
impact on international relations and the effectiveness of
sanctions aimed at Russia. The situation highlights the delicate
balancing act that many countries are forced to perform as they
navigate between political, economic, and energy concerns.
