Derogatory Remark Case: BJP MLC C.T. Ravi Released Following HC Order, Says ‘Satyameva Jayate’

(MENAFN- IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), Dec 20 (IANS) BJP MLA C.T. Ravi, arrested for allegedly using a 'derogatory remark' against Laxmi Hebbalkar, was released in Davanagere by the Karnataka on Friday night following the High Court order.

A large number of party workers extended a grand welcome and shouted slogans against the government. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, and the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka greeted and welcomed him after they were taken to Bengaluru in the police vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the High Court had issued orders to the police department to release C.T. Ravi immediately.

Following release, C.T. Ravi while addressing a joint press conference with Vijayendra and Ashoka in Davanagere, stated that truth has prevailed.“Satyameva Jayate,” he stated.

“The police took me around more than 50 villages overnight to torture me mentally and physically. The Congress government used the police force to bog me down. My party leaders stood by me and gave me courage. The party workers across the state extended their solidarity with me,” he stated.

“I don't want to talk much about today's judgment. I had maintained in Belagavi that the truth will win and now the truth has won. I don't get exalted by this order. The Congress government is wrong they think they could contain me. I have experienced all these situations 35 years ago and I have become strong,” he stated.

“I have grown stronger by the torture given by the Congress government now. It has made me stronger to serve party workers,” Ravi stated.

Following the High Court order, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that he has never indulged in making personal attacks against opponents, underlining his criticisms were“ideological and political”.

Speaking to the media in Haveri district after the High Court ordered his immediate release, Ravi challenged that people can get to know about him once they speak to people in his native Chikkamagaluru.“Let people inquire about Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar in Ramanagar,” he maintained.

Ravi further stated the Chairman of the Legislative Council has stated that there is no audio or video record of the use of the derogatory word in the council. The issue will be taken care of by the Chairman. The government has lodged a false case and treated him like a terrorist.

“Once I get the court document, I will talk about the matter in detail. I have not slept since Thursday and I have a headache now. Even though I gave a complaint with evidence, the police did not file FIR over attacks on me,” he maintained.

The controversy erupted during a heated debate in the Legislative Council on Thursday when Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a“drug addict.” Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar retaliated, calling Ravi a“murderer.” In response, Ravi allegedly used an obscene term against Hebbalkar, escalating tensions. On Thursday evening Ravi was arrested.