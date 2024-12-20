SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies Appoints Energy Leader Clayton Gibbons To Advance Onsite Power Vertical

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies proudly announces Clayton Gibbons' appointment as Head of the Onsite Power Segment. He will oversee all stationary applications within the GRID business. In this strategic position, Gibbons will drive the go-to-market direction, product development, sales execution, staffing, and service offerings to support SPOC's ambitious growth in the onsite power market.

Clayton Gibbons, SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies

This new leadership role is integral to SPOC's mission of advancing its presence in critical power systems, utility-owned power, off-road charging solutions, and microgrids. Gibbons will harness SPOC's existing infrastructure and capabilities to meet the growing demands of modern energy applications.

"Clayton's appointment aligns with SPOC's focus on leadership in power innovation," said Ted Wilke, President of SPOC. "His deep expertise and visionary approach to renewable energy and critical power systems address both national energy priorities and our long-term growth strategy. Clayton's proven track record makes him the ideal leader to help us expand our utility-owned power, off-road charging, and microgrid technologies offerings."

Gibbons' Perspective on Joining SPOC

"I am honored to join SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies and lead the on-site power vertical during such a transformative time for the energy industry," said Clayton Gibbons. "Throughout my career, I have focused on strategies that address the evolving demands of Industry 4.0, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency. SPOC's commitment to tackling the challenges of the modern energy landscape aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation and delivering impactful power solutions. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team to bring meaningful advancements to our customers."

A Proven Leader in Energy Innovation

With over 18 years of experience in industrial automation and electrification, Gibbons has developed a reputation for delivering sustainable energy solutions. Most recently, as Head of Electrification & System Drives at Danfoss, he operationalized strategies to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0. His expertise has positioned him as a leader in driving efficiency and innovation. Gibbons holds a degree in industrial distribution with a minor in business administration from Texas A&M University.

To explore SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies and its innovative solutions, please visit

spocgrid .

About SPOC : SPOC is a family of innovative companies reshaping how the world produces and uses energy. SPOC uses deep expertise in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies and a culture that fosters innovative thinking at all company levels to expand the boundaries of what's possible. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies integrates multiple power technologies to create smart-grid systems in the mobile power, marine, and critical power industries.

For more information, contact:

Tina Willis, 205-322-1010 X 302

SOURCE SPOC

