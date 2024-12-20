عربي


Kuwaiti Surgeon Conducts Remote-Control Prostate Extraction Operation


12/20/2024 10:02:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Kidney and Urinary Tracts Center announced on Friday its staff extracted a swollen prostate using the robot Toumai Medbot -- in the first such operation recorded at the Mideast level.
The center chair Dr. Saad Al-Dosari who conducted the surgery from China said in a phone statement to KUNA that he had led the surgery from a very long distance. He noted that employment of robots at the center began in 2014, however it was the first time that this kind of surgery, tele surgery, was used at the center.
He affirmed that a full team of medical personnel were physically present at the center operation room. (end)
