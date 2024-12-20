Swedish Hip Hop Star Shot Dead In Car Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Stockholm: Swedish said Friday a man had been shot dead in a car park in the city of Norrkoping, with identifying the victim as the Gaboro, who reportedly had links to criminal gangs.

A purporting to show the killing quickly spread on social networks.

In the video, seemingly filmed with a camera worn by the shooter, a person carrying a handgun can be seen firing multiple shots in a car park.

Police said they were aware of the video and that it was part of their investigation.

They said a man in his 20s, who had been found injured at the scene on Thursday morning, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Multiple media outlets reported that the man was the rapper Gaboro, whose songs have been streamed millions of times on Swedish music streaming giant Spotify.

Sweden has seen a rise in gang shootings and bombings linked to score-settling between rival groups, with police struggling to control the illicit drug market.

Several high-profile artists have previously been victims of the violence.

In June, 26-year-old rapper C.Gambino -- whose real name is Karar Ramadan and is not to be confused with American rapper Childish Gambino -- was killed in a shooting, having been named the country's hip hop artist of the year the month before.

Another award-winning Swedish rapper, Einar, was shot and killed in Stockholm in a gang conflict in October 2021.

Last year 53 people died in 363 shootings, often in public and sometimes claiming the lives of innocent victims and passers-by.