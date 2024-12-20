HNO International's Chairman & CEO Releases Exclusive 'Hydrogen Economy Vision' Video Interview From The NASDAQ Marketsite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International, Inc. (OTC: HNOI), a leader in hydrogen-based clean technologies, is pleased to announce the release of Donald Owens', Chairman and CEO of HNO International, 'Hydrogen Economy' vision interview from the Marketsite, Times Square, New York.

Watch the full interview with Stock News Reports here: HNO International: Outline of the company's ambitious plans to revolutionize the energy sector

The selection of topics covered included:



Local Production, Local Consumption Infrastructure Model with

SHEPTM

Higher Efficiency with Gaseous Hydrogen vs Liquid Hydrogen

Franchise Model for Entrepreneurs

Hydrogen Refueling and Dispensing Made Simple with

CHRSTM

Mobile

Refueler: Hydrogen Delivery Unit for on-demand fueling and flexible deployment

Powering Data Centers and

Cryptocurrency with Hydrogen The Future of

HNOI and their Current Products

Leading HNO International's mission to revolutionize the energy sector, Mr. Owens brings unparalleled expertise in hydrogen production and combustion technology. Transitioning from his early career as a patent attorney, he has secured 19 patents in the hydrogen energy industry, solidifying HNO International's position as a leader in hydrogen-based clean energy solutions.

"The experience of bringing our company to the NASDAQ floor for an interview has been enlightening and only furthers our commitment to bring our vision to the global markets. Discussing the importance of decentralizing gaseous hydrogen production and empowering entrepreneurs worldwide reaffirms our mission to make hydrogen energy accessible to everyone," commented Mr. Owens.

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 15 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM ) and the Compact Hydrogen fuel cell system that Refueling Station (CHRSTM ) , are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE HNO International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED