EUROJET Signs Contract To Provide 59 Engines To The Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Fleet

(MENAFN- Pressat) Getafe, Madrid, Friday, 20th December 2024

EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a contract with the Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force.

The contract, signed at Getafe Air Force Base, Madrid, between Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft in the second phase of the Halcón acquisition project.

Production of the engine modules will be performed by the four partner companies of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio Aero. ITP Aero will conduct the final assembly of the engines at their Ajalvir facility with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

On signature of the contract, Mr Breiling stated:“The confidence that Spain and the core nations continue to show in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighter platform is inspiring. The EJ200 as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon provides a world-class, combat proven asset for the Spanish Air Force. This order continues the deep partnership between European industry and government to develop and maintain this technology edge which is key to the ongoing relevance of European defence.”

NETMA's General Manager, AVM Simon Ellard (ret.) said:“The signing of today's contract finalises a successful collaborative procurement effort to provide 59 engines for Spain. The EJ200 is a key asset that delivers cutting edge performance and powers the Eurofighter Typhoon to secure our skies and reinforce NATO's deterrence capabilities”

ABOUT EUROJET:

The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air force requirements, both of today and the future.

Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine flying hours.

