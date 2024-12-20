Russian Troops Attacked Community In Sumy Region With Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 20, the Russian fired several Shahed-type attack drones in Sumy region, with hits recorded in the Chernechchyna community.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported to Suspilne by the head of the Chernechchyna village council, Roman Bublyk.

Reportedly, on December 20, between 01:00 and 02:00, the Russian army attacked one of the starosta districts of the Chernechchyna community in Sumy region. One“Shahed” hit the territory of a private household.

“A car was damaged, windows were smashed. The outbuildings were damaged by debris. The barn was damaged the most, the roof is partially missing. Private houses are also damaged, windows are broken in some places. We are providing slate and roofing material (if necessary) to the owners of the damaged property. Next, we will collect documents for financial assistance. Today and tomorrow, the commission will visit the houses and determine the amount of damage to be compensated,” Roman Bublyk said in a commentary to Suspilne.

According to him, this is not the first time the community has been shelled, and the locals are scared.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of December 20, the enemy launched a missile attac on the infrastructure of the regional center.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy