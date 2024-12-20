Arab League Welcomes UNGA Resolution On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Friday welcomed a UN General Assembly requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli accusations against the UN refugee agency, UNRWA.

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit said in a press statement that the resolution reflects international opposition to the Israeli occupation's ban on activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

It also shows extreme concern about the deterioration of humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip in case UNRWA activities are banned in the enclave, he said.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli occupation's obligations towards UN activities and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The resolution, which was adopted by the UNGA late Thursday, was submitted by Norway and backed by 137 countries, with 12 voting against and 22 abstaining.

The resolution echoed the call for the Israeli occupation to realize Palestine's right to self-determination, and to stop impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian people.

It voiced extreme concern over the humanitarian situation in occupied Palestinian territories, underlining the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians. (end)

mfm









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109016192