Correction: Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: The shares were bought by MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties.





Oslo, 20 December 2024: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties has on 20 December bought 2,575 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 77.1. After the transaction MMH Nysteen Invest AS owns 13,615 shares in Scatec ASA.





Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

