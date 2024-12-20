Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Insights Into Growth And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optically Clear Adhesives Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global optically clear adhesives (OCA) market has witnessed significant growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices, rising demand in the automotive sector, and growing sales of smart devices. However, the market faced challenges during the pandemic due to its dependence on industries such as electronics, aerospace, and automotive.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, current and emerging trends, future growth opportunities, and key players shaping the industry.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers and OpportunitiesGrowth Drivers:- Increasing adoption of consumer electronics.- Surge in demand for optically clear adhesives in automotive displays and sensors.- Expansion of smart device markets globally.Challenges:- Availability of substitute products.Opportunities:- Development of non-corrosive OCAs.- Introduction of advanced bonding technologies, such as activated covalent bonding.Market SegmentationBy Device Structure:- Flat: Dominated the market in 2020 with nearly 80% share and is expected to maintain its lead.- Edge-Curved: Predicted to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.By Thickness:- 100–200μm: Largest segment in 2020, contributing over 40% of market share, with a projected CAGR of 9.0%.- Other segments include 200–300μm, 300–400μm, and 400μm & above.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Largest market share in 2020 (40%), expected to dominate during the forecast period.- North America: Forecast to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.Key PlayersProminent companies driving the global OCA market include:- Dymax Corporation- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA- Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC- Nitto Denko Corporation- Dexerials Corporation- Lintec Corporation- The 3M Company- Tesa SE- Showa Denko Corporation- Dow Inc.For an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics, future trends, and competitive landscape, access the full report today.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

