Huatai Securities Achieves MSCI ESG AAA Rating, The Highest Rating Among Global Investment Banks

Huatai Securities Achieves MSCI ESG AAA Rating, the Highest Rating among Global Banks



HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading international provider, MSCI, recently announced the updated ESG ratings for Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; stock codes: 601688, 6886, HTSC.L). Due to its exemplary ESG practices, Huatai Securities' MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded from AA to AAA. This marks the second consecutive year of improvement, earning the Company the highest rating in the global investment industry.

The rating report underscores Huatai Securities' industry-leading performance in five key areas: Corporate Governance, Financing Environmental Impact, Responsible Investment, Human Capital Development, and Corporate Behavior. This demonstrates the Company's robust ESG governance capabilities and its strong commitment to stakeholders.

In recent years, Huatai Securities has fully adopted new development philosophies, incorporating sustainable development into its operations and management. The Company continues to make significant progress in aligning its business practices with global ESG standards.

In Corporate Governance, Huatai Securities' Board of Directors and ESG Committee have adopted a global perspective while remaining deeply attuned to local realities. By closely monitoring societal and economic developments, the Company has identified core ESG issues that align with current priorities, positioning itself as a market leader in corporate citizenship and responsibility.

In terms of the Financing Environmental Impact, Huatai Securities has integrated ESG principles into its due diligence processes for investment and financing activities. The Company has established guidelines for investments in environmentally sensitive industries, actively expanded its green finance product portfolio, and extended its carbon finance services. Initiatives such as the "One Yangtze River" ecological protection project have supported biodiversity mainstreaming and contributed to the green transformation of economic and social development.

In Responsible Investment, Huatai Securities has consistently elevated the importance of ESG factors in its investment decision-making processes. By leveraging its industry-leading digital capabilities, the Company has integrated ESG data across its research and investment platforms to generate actionable insights. Furthermore, Huatai has embraced its role as an active shareholder, promoting sustainable development values across a wide range of companies and industries.

In Human Capital Development, Huatai Securities has established platforms to empower employees and promote their comprehensive professional growth. The Company has prioritized enhancing employees' technical expertise and strengthening training in financial ethics and professional conduct, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among its workforce.

In Corporate Behavior, Huatai Securities has established robust systems for anti-bribery, anti-corruption, professional integrity, and whistleblower protection. The Company has prioritized strengthening corporate ethics and upholding principles of integrity, thereby laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Through years of consistent effort, the principles of ESG and sustainable development have become deeply embedded in the ethos and behavior of Huatai Securities' workforce. This collective commitment has been a driving force behind the Company's ongoing progress. Looking ahead, Huatai Securities remains steadfast in its dedication to ESG principles, establishing a strong foundation to build a world-class investment bank with both local strengths and global influence. The Company is determined to contribute to high-quality, sustainable economic and social development, delivering greater value and impact for the future.

About Huatai Securities

Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, etc., with a substantial international presence.

