ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia From 2025 In Riyadh

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia will make its debut in Riyadh in September 2025. This is the result of a strategic partnership between Koelnmesse and dmg events, who are combining their expertise and the well-known ORGATEC and WORKSPACE brands to create a key trade fair for the modern workplace in Saudi Arabia.The announcement of this collaboration was made at the 2024 International MICE Summit in Riyadh - a global leadership event for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) ( ).ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC) from 16 to 18 September 2025, immediately after INDEX Saudi Arabia. It follows the FSB Sports Show Riyadh and the International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia, which will also be launched by Koelnmesse and dmg events in 2025.The Saudi Arabian market, driven by the rapid development of mega-projects and infrastructure investments in areas such as sports, tourism, and housing, offers significant opportunities for the office furniture and workplace design industry. Major projects like NEOM and New Murabba have significantly driven growth in the construction and real estate markets. In the Saudi Arabian office property sector, projects worth a total of USD 4.9 billion are currently under construction, with a further USD 4.3 billion in the pipeline. These ambitious projects indicate stable growth in the market for office furnishing and equipment. Furthermore, commercial and residential projects worth $88 billion and tourism and hospitality projects worth $55 billion are planned.The new trade fair in Saudi Arabia marks a significant expansion of the renowned ORGATEC trade fair, a globally recognized Koelnmesse event held biennially in Cologne, Germany, which draws key decision-makers and buyers in the office furniture industry. Additionally, it leverages the proven success of the WORKSPACE event in Dubai, developed by dmg events from a segment of the INDEX Design & Furniture Exhibition into a thriving independent platform.“The debut of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia sends a strong signal of our ambitions for global growth. We are leveraging our extensive expertise and the proven success of ORGATEC in Cologne to establish a new platform in the fast-growing Saudi Arabian market,” explains Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse.“Together with our partner dmg events, we will provide our customers access to a very promising market. The timing could not be better: We are currently experiencing a phase in which the office infrastructure in this country is undergoing dynamic change."“The launch of ORGATEC WORKSPACE in Saudi Arabia highlights the strength of our partnership with Koelnmesse, following the recent announcements of the International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia and FSB Sports Show Riyadh. By uniting Koelnmesse's renowned ORGATEC and dmg events' leading commercial interiors event, WORKSPACE, we combine global brands with deep local knowledge to deliver exceptional value for our customers. Together, we aim to meet the enormous demand in Saudi Arabia by creating opportunities that connect international interest with local needs,” said Matt Denton, President, dmg events.As a stand-alone event, ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia is aimed at manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors, offering them the opportunity to meet and do business with numerous potential business contacts from across the region in a dynamic and fast-growing market.Images of the exhibition center in Saudi Arabia are available at the followinglink:

