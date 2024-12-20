BBL: Warner Fires Back At Henriques’ Jibe Ahead Of All-Sydney Showdown

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) David Warner, the Sydney Thunder's captain responded to a cheeky comment from Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques ahead of their much-anticipated clash on Saturday. The all-Sydney Big Bash League (BBL) derby at Sydney Showground promises to be a heated affair, with the rivalry between the two sides reignited by Henriques' playful pre-match remarks.

Henriques, the long-serving captain of the Sixers, stoked the flames during a press on Wednesday when asked about facing the Thunder. "That's just an easy two points for us normally, so I haven't paid that one too much attention," Henriques quipped, before adding:

"We'll see how we go, but it means a lot for us and a lot of our guys obviously train together for the majority of the year.

"It gives us a whole heap of bragging rights every single time we get a win. I do think they are a good squad and I expect them to challenge the finals.

"Being good in those games is going to be a huge part of whether we have success."

Henriques' confident tone reflected the Sixers' historical dominance in the Sydney derby. The Sixers have consistently been the stronger of the two sides, boasting three BBL titles compared to the Thunder's solitary championship in 2015-16.

Warner, never one to shy away from a challenge, didn't take the comment lightly. The former Test opener, who now leads the Thunder after having his leadership ban overturned, fired back with equal intent.

"Oh, they've already got two points? If that's the way they want to play," Warner said. "If they want to bring cockiness to it, they've got to back it up.

"It's a great opportunity for us and our fans to come out and see a great game. It's always a good contest and we know they've had the upper edge a lot of the time.

"They are a well-balanced team, they have managed to keep all their players. On their home turf they are always a challenge... it's upon us to do that here."

The Thunder's lineup may see some changes as young gun Sam Konstas was called up to the Test squad for the Boxing Day Test. Konstas, who partnered Warner at the top of the order in their opening game, will likely be replaced by Cameron Bancroft.

Jason Sangha, a promising talent, is also in line for a recall to bolster the Thunder's batting lineup. Despite Henriques' bold remarks, the Thunder will look to make a statement in front of their home crowd.