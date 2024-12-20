Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Kicks Off First-Ever Study On Dehydratech-CBD For The Potential Treatment Of Diabetes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In November 2021, Lexaria laid out its plans for several new and ongoing programs, among them hormone replacement, dementia, rheumatoid disease, and

The company has since begun its DIAB-A22-1 study program on the effectiveness of the patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD for the potential therapeutic utility against diabetes

Lexaria is optimistic that the study will yield some notable results, particularly with DehydraTECH-CBD having met primary safety and efficacy objectives from its HYPER-H21-4 clinical study on the potential of hypertension

So far, CBD has shown some ability to reduce the incidence of diabetes in mice, and Lexaria looks to build on these findings and

investigate DehydraTECH's overall effectiveness for the potential treatment of the disease among human patients DIAB-A22-1 marks a notable milestone for Lexaria and is a testament to the company's commitment to advancing its efforts to address unmet patient needs and create shareholder value

In November 2021,

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global leader in enhancing the speed and efficiency of orally-delivered fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, announced its plans for several new and ongoing research and development (“R&D”) programs on its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the 2022 calendar year. The study areas included hormone replacement, dementia, rheumatoid disease, and diabetes ( ).



On November 8, 2022, Lexaria announced that the study program, DIAB-A22-1 began on schedule, making it the company's first-ever study to investigate whether its DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) may potentially have therapeutic utility against...

