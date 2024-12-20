Event Dedicated To 30Th Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Visit To Morocco Held
Date
12/20/2024 1:09:18 AM
On December 19, a special event was held in four schools in
Rabat to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the historic visit of
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Kingdom of
Morocco and to celebrate the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World"
in 2024, Azernews reports.
The event was organized in close cooperation between the Embassy
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Morocco, the Mayor's Office of
Agdal Riyad in Rabat, and the Rabat Regional National Preschool
Education and Sports Administration.
Some 30 trees were planted in four schools in the Agdal Riyad
district of Rabat (Lycée des Orangers, Collège Mouad Bno Jabal,
Collège Imam Alboukhari, and L'Ecole la Belle Vue) to mark the 30th
anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's visit to Morocco. This initiative
not only contributes to environmental conservation but also
strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Morocco. To ensure the lasting memory of this
significant event and solidarity, special plaques were installed in
each school.
During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan
to Morocco, the Mayor of Agdal Riyad in Rabat, and a representative
of the Rabat Regional National Preschool Education and Sports
Administration spoke about Heydar Aliyev's visit to Morocco and the
meetings held by Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Baku
during COP29. They emphasized the importance of the event in terms
of environmental protection and further strengthening the friendly
relations between the two countries.
The event also featured performances by students, including
skits, paintings, and calligraphy presentations, which were
well-received by the attendees.
