Event Dedicated To 30Th Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Visit To Morocco Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 19, a special event was held in four in Rabat to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the historic visit of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Kingdom of Morocco and to celebrate the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in 2024, Azernews reports.

The event was organized in close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Morocco, the Mayor's Office of Agdal Riyad in Rabat, and the Rabat Regional National Preschool Education and Sports Administration.

Some 30 trees were planted in four schools in the Agdal Riyad district of Rabat (Lycée des Orangers, Collège Mouad Bno Jabal, Collège Imam Alboukhari, and L'Ecole la Belle Vue) to mark the 30th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's visit to Morocco. This initiative not only contributes to environmental conservation but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco. To ensure the lasting memory of this significant event and solidarity, special plaques were installed in each school.

During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Morocco, the Mayor of Agdal Riyad in Rabat, and a representative of the Rabat Regional National Preschool Education and Sports Administration spoke about Heydar Aliyev's visit to Morocco and the meetings held by Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Baku during COP29. They emphasized the importance of the event in terms of environmental protection and further strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

The event also featured performances by students, including skits, paintings, and calligraphy presentations, which were well-received by the attendees.