Illinois Commerce Commission Approves Ameren Illinois' Electric Reliability Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved Ameren Illinois' four-year integrated grid plan, a requirement under the state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), to maintain reliability and begin to prepare the electric grid for the transition to cleaner energy. The ICC also approved a revenue plan that establishes delivery service rates through 2027. Ameren Illinois is reviewing the order to determine the monthly bill impact.



Following three months of workshops with consumer advocates and stakeholders that were held after Ameren Illinois

received feedback on its initial grid proposal, the company submitted a revised plan to the ICC in March of 2024, deferring spending on infrastructure improvements by $400 million. Investments in the newly approved plan center on maintaining safe and reliable service through enhancements to the electric grid, replacement of aging infrastructure, preventative maintenance, and automation. It also directs more than half of the grid investments to benefit customers living in equity eligible communities.

"Our focus remains on modernizing the grid to keep it reliable and resilient in the face of extreme weather events," said Matt Tomc, Vice President, Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply, Ameren Illinois. "At the same time, we'll make continued progress in driving the clean energy transition forward."

Tomc noted that additional strategic investments will be imperative to facilitate the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, and meet the goals of CEJA.

"As homes and businesses in our communities generate more of their own power – through the sun or wind-powered renewable resources – the electric grid must be reconfigured to accommodate these various sources of generation and enable a two-way flow of power," he said. "We're balancing the infrastructure updates that will enable this transition to clean energy with our duty to ensure that every customer has access to power when they need it. We look forward to working with the Commission and all stakeholders on a process going forward that will enable these much-needed changes to be made."

Recognizing rate adjustments can affect customers differently, Ameren Illinois offers a variety of programs to help individuals and families to manage their energy usage and save money. An estimated $226 million in LIHEAP funding is expected to be available to qualified utility customers statewide in 2025. Information on energy assistance programs can be found at .

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles.

B-roll and media assets: AmerenIllinois/media

X: @AmerenIllinois

Facebook: Facebook/AmerenIllinois

SOURCE Ameren Illinois

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED