Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centers Ransomware Attack

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Tech University Sciences Center & Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (together,“Texas Tech HSCs”) recently experienced a ransomware attack affecting 1.4 million people. The information potentially impacted includes names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, account information, health insurance information and medical information, including medical records numbers, billing/claims data and diagnosis and information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Texas Tech HSCs related to this attack. If you received a ransomware attack notification from a Texas Tech HSC, you may be entitled to compensation.

