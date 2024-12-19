Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Receive Top Rankings In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC
(FCS) clinics and medical oncologists and hematologists received recognition in their local communities during 2024 for providing world-class treatment for all forms of cancer and blood disorders. Each designation reflects nominations received from physician peers, patients and fellow community residents. We congratulate these outstanding and highly-regarded professionals and proudly share these impressive designations.*
Bradenton Herald Magazine Bradenton's Best
Gold Best Cancer Treatment Center
FCS Bradenton Cancer Center
FCS Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center
Gulfshore Life® Top Doctors
Hematology & Oncology
Joel S. Grossman, MD
Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP
Rebecca Kosloff, MD
Andy Lipman, MD
Steven B. Newman, MD
Silvia A. Romero, MD
Mark S. Rubin, MD
Gamini Soori, MD, MBA, FACP, FRCP, CPE
Jay Wang, MD
Hernando Sun Readers' Choice
Cancer Treatment
Vikas Malhotra, MD - Winner
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Second
Highlands News-Sun Readers Choice 2024
Oncologist/Hematologist
Syed E. Ahmed, MD
Mahender Yellu, MD, MBBS, MHA
Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024
Hematology and Oncology
Elizabeth Byron, MD
Todd Gersten, MD
Elisabeth A.
McKeen, MD, FACP
Shachar Peles, MD
Marilyn Raymond, MD
Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024
Gynecologic Oncology
Antonella Leary, MD
Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024
Hematology and Oncology
Judah Friedman, MD
Elisabeth McKeen, MD
Rina Patel, MD
Sumithra Vattigunta-Gopal, MD, FACP
Lake & Sumter Style Magazine Best of the Best 2024
Oncologist
Maen Hussein, MD
Naples® Illustrated Top Doctors Of 2024
Hematology and Oncology
Susanna Gaikazian, MD
Joel S. Grossman, MD
Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP
Rebecca Kosloff, MD
Andy Lipman, MD
Steven B. Newman, MD
Mark S. Rubin, MD
Jay Wang, MD
Orlando® Family Magazine 2024 Top Physicians
Hematology Oncology
Geetha Akula, MD
Maria Regina Flores, MD
Ralph Gousse, MD
Muhammad Imam, MD
David C. Molthrop Jr., MD
Sonalee K. Shroff, MD
Orlando® Magazine Premier Doctors 2024
Hematology
David Molthrop
Yaman Suleiman, MD
Orlando® Magazine Premier Doctors 2024
Oncology
Maria Regina Flores, MD
William Grow, MD
Muhammad Imam, MD
Sonalee Shroff, MD
Palm Beach Illustrated Top Doctors
Gynecologic Oncology
Howard M. Goodman, MD
Antonella Leary, MD
Palm Beach® Illustrated Top Doctors
Hematology and Oncology
Barry
Berman, MD, MS
Elizabeth Byron, MD
Judah Friedman, MD
Shaachi Gupta, MD
Elisabeth A.
McKeen, MD, FACP
Rina Patel, MD
Shachar
Peles, MD
Napolean Santos, MD
Daniel
L.
Spitz, MD, FACP
Mahdi Taha, DO, FACOI, FACP
Sumithra
Vattigunta-Gopal, MD, FACP
Palm Beach® Illustrated Top Doctors
Radiology, Vascular/Interventional Radiology
Gerald
Zemel, MD, FSIR, FAHA, RPVI
Palm Beach United Way Top WECARE Provider
Tadeu Ambros, MD
Liliana Bustamante, MD
Sarasota Magazine Top Doctors 2024
Medical Oncology
Brian T. Berry, MD, PhD
Luis Chu, MD
Janice F. Eakle, MD
Elizabeth Guancial, MD
Scott D. Lunin, MD
Noel A. Maun, PhD
Ke Ning, MD
Anjan J. Patel, MD
Miguel Pelayo, MD
Pavan Kumar Tandra, MD
Ana Van Der Wall, ND
Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors
Gynecologic Oncology
Jessica Stine, MD
Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors
Hematology/Medical Oncology
Rafael W. Blanco, MD
Hafeez Chatoor, MD
Matthew A. Fink, MD
Nalini Hasija, MD
Renjitha Ignatius, MD
David Wright, MD
Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors
Medical Oncology
Shalin Shah, MD
David Wenk, MD
David Wright, MD
Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors
Radiation Oncology
Michael Scott, MD, MBA
The Boca Raton Observer Top Docs
Medical Oncology
Mahdi Taha, DO, FACOI, FACP
*Editor's Note: This list includes designations and recognitions that we have been made aware of as of the publication date.
About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer )
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.
Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.
*Prior to approval
