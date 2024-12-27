Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot expressed profound grief on Friday over the demise of former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh, describing him as a transformative leader and a compassionate statesman.

Shashi Tharoor, reflecting on his long association with Dr Singh, said,“I have known him for several years, first as Chairman of the South Commission during my time at the United Nations in Geneva. Later, as Prime Minister, we developed a close connection. He was instrumental, alongside Sonia Gandhi Ji, in bringing me into politics.”

Tharoor praised Dr Singh's leadership during challenging global times, emphasising how he stabilised India's economy and steered the nation towards significant progress.“His humanity and compassion were extraordinary. A great man has left us,” he added.

Sachin Pilot described Dr Singh's passing as“the end of an era.” He highlighted the former Prime Minister's unparalleled contributions, from serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to shaping India's economic policies as Finance Minister and leading the nation as Prime Minister.

“He will be remembered for his honesty, humility, and his ability to build consensus,” Pilot remarked.

Taking to social media platform X, Pilot wrote,“I pay my deepest respects to Dr Manmohan Singh ji. A leader who dedicated his life to the nation, he will always be remembered for his wisdom and invaluable contributions to India's growth.

He was the quintessential gentleman, kind, courteous, and humble. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dr Manmohan Singh renowned economist and architect of India's economic reforms passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

His legacy as a visionary economist, a true statesman, and a unifying leader will remain etched in India's history.