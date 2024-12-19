(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Express Corporation (“FedEx”), the world's largest express company, announced today its global sponsorship in as the 'Principal Sponsor' and the 'Official Logistics Partner' for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in India.The announcement, made at an event attended by Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, airline, FedEx, Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), KS Viswanathan, chief executive officer, Chennai Super Kings, and Ankit Baldi, chief operating officer, Chennai Super Kings, marks the start of a collaboration that will span the SA20 seasons and Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning in 2025.“Sports transcend borders, uniting communities through passion, resilience, and shared experiences,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, airline, FedEx.“This collaboration reflects our dedication to energizing growth and prosperity of businesses and people across the country and beyond.”As part of this collaboration, the FedEx logo will feature prominently on the back of the team's iconic jerseys, symbolizing a shared focus on performance and reliability. FedEx will leverage its extensive global network and advanced digital tools to ensure the efficient transportation of team kits, match equipment, and official materials from India to Johannesburg, the U.S., and to Super Kings players around the world. This sponsorship also offers unique opportunities to engage with the FedEx brand, team members, customers, and communities, further reinforcing the FedEx commitment to support and connect global audiences through the spirit of cricket.“Cricket thrives on teamwork, performance, and the ability to inspire,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of MEISA, FedEx.“Our collaboration with the Super Kings mirrors this drive for excellence and growth, aligning with our focus on delivering transformative solutions that power success. Together, we celebrate a legacy of achieving new milestones, both on the field and in the world of trade and commerce.”"We are pleased to partner with FedEx," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan. "This collaboration reflects our shared values of excellence, reliability, and commitment to delivering the best for the fans. The global presence and reputation FedEx has for innovation makes them an ideal partner as we take the Super Kings' story to new horizons. Together, we hope to deliver unforgettable moments both on and off the field."FedEx has a strong legacy of supporting global sports programming where its logistical expertise ensures seamless experiences for teams, fans, and organizers. The association with the Super Kings further strengthens its ties to high-profile sports, blending the excitement of cricket with the FedEx hallmark values of trust and reliability.About Federal Express CorporationFederal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.About Super KingsChennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and widely followed cricket teams with a record five IPL titles. Known for their passionate and global fan base, the Super Kings have expanded globally with the addition of Joburg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20 league and Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America.

