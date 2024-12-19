Centre Provided Assistance Of Rs 16,000Cr To Rajasthan From 2020-23: BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore has said that Prime Narendra Modi-led provided special assistance to the desert state without any discrimination under the special assistance scheme from 2020-2023 even as the was in power in the state.

"The BJP-led Central government provided assistance of Rs 1,002 crore to Rajasthan in 2020-21, Rs 692 crore in 2021-22, Rs 5,595 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 8,513 crore in the year 2023-24. The initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase capital in the states is showing a positive trend.

"PM Modi's far-sighted vision will lead to the development of the states and provide new employment opportunities. The Central government launched the 'Special Assistance Scheme' for the states to increase capital investment," he said.

Under this scheme, 50-year interest-free loan has been provided to the states. In the financial year 2024-25, approval of Rs 85,718 crore was issued till November 30 and out of this, Rs 60,120 crore was released to the states.

Under the Special Assistance Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 11,830 crore was provided to the states in 2020-21, Rs 14,185 in 2021-22, Rs 81,195 in 2022-23 and Rs 1,09,554 crore in the year 2023-24.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided this information in response to the question of Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore.

Meanwhile, Rathore said that Congress has presented the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah on B.R. Ambedkar in a distorted manner.

"They should be ashamed. The BJP did the work of building memorials on the five pilgrimages of Baba Saheb and giving him Bharat Ratna, inspiring people to follow his footsteps. The Congress members only work to make political gains... Congress leaders and Kharge should be ashamed. India will not tolerate the insult of Baba Saheb by Congress. The party should apologise publicly," he added.