RALPH LAUREN's 2024 HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN SHINES WITH OAT FOUNDRY's PICTURE FLAP DISPLAY

Ralph Lauren Women's Flagship Picture Flap Display

Ralph Lauren Women's Flagship Retail Display, Winter Collection

Ralph Lauren opted to swap out an LED screen for an analog Picture Flap display by Oat Foundry

Ralph Lauren's 2024 Holiday Campaign blends timeless elegance with modern design, featuring Oat Foundry's Picture Flap in its NYC Women's Flagship Store.

- Sarah Van Bemmel, Creative Director at Oat FoundryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ralph Lauren's 2024 Holiday Campaign invites customers to experience the intersection of timeless elegance and modern design with a stunning analog centerpiece: Oat Foundry's Picture Flap display . Now prominently featured in the Ralph Lauren Women's Flagship Store in New York City, this dynamic installation is a tribute to both innovation and the brand's unparalleled dedication to artistry.This is the second time this year that Oat Foundry 's Picture Flap has been chosen to enhance Ralph Lauren's retail storytelling, following its successful debut during Ralph Lauren's 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. True to its versatile and sustainable design, the Picture Flap's modular structure offers the Ralph Lauren team the flexibility to adapt and refresh its visual storytelling for future campaigns, ensuring endless fashionable possibilities.The Ralph Lauren creative team selected a luxurious collection of Picture Flap artwork for this holiday installation, replacing a large LED screen to avoid the stark blue light produced by digital displays. The printed flaps in Ralph Lauren's signature tan and navy colors provide a richer, more tactile aesthetic than LEDs, while the rhythmic flipping of the panels adds a mesmerizing, handcrafted quality. This analog charm aligns seamlessly with Ralph Lauren's heritage-inspired themes and timeless sophistication.“Oat Foundry is honored to see the Picture Flap integrated into Ralph Lauren's flagship store for their 2024 Holiday Campaign,” said Sarah Van Bemmel, Creative Director at Oat Foundry.“This installation demonstrates how analog design can amplify a brand's storytelling and create immersive, memorable experiences. The interchangeable flaps allow Ralph Lauren to transition between campaigns while maintaining their signature aesthetic seamlessly.”The Picture Flap's adaptability and elegance make it a fitting partner for Ralph Lauren, whose campaigns have long set the fashion industry's standard for luxury and creativity. By bridging the tactile allure of analog with the brand's forward-thinking vision, the display elevates the in-store atmosphere to a space where tradition and innovation coexist.With this installation, Ralph Lauren reinforces its role as a leader in experiential retail, creating moments of connection and inspiration for its customers this holiday season.

