By Ulvi Narimanli | AzerNEWS
Michael Sukkar, a Member of Parliament in Australia, has drawn
significant attention with his recent letter to Azerbaijan's Chargé
d'Affaires, Vagif Jafarov, requesting the release of Bako
Sahakyan , the former so-called President of Artsakh (Garabagh)
and an individual accused of crimes against Azerbaijan.
In his letter, Sukkar claimed sponsorship of a warmonger Bako
Sahakyan, urging monthly updates on Sahakyan's physical and mental
well-being. Sukkar referenced alleged reports of inhumane
treatment, including those by Jared Genser, a lawyer associated
with Armenian detainees. He also echoed narratives of Azerbaijan's
“ethnic cleansing” following the events of September 2023, during
which Azerbaijan restored full sovereignty over its Garabagh
region.
Sukkar's actions reflect a narrow understanding of the conflict,
heavily influenced by lobbying efforts. The“Friends of Artsakh”
initiative-a platform Sukkar aligns with-has consistently ignored
Azerbaijan's perspective while amplifying Armenian grievances.
Azerbaijan's stance is unequivocal: Sahakyan's prosecution is a
matter of national sovereignty. Sahakyan's tenure in Artsakh was
marked by years of illegal occupation, armed resistance against
Azerbaijani sovereignty, and systemic violations of international
law. Of course, like all other Sahakyan has his human rights as
everyone else. However, labelling him a“political prisoner”
ignores the broader historical context of his leadership in a
separatist regime, which operated in defiance of United Nations
resolutions affirming Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Azerbaijan considers his detention a matter of upholding justice,
with Sahakyan facing accusations of orchestrating violent acts and ethnic displacement against Azerbaijani
civilians during the 1990s and beyond.
Azerbaijan's stance on the matter is grounded in its sovereign
right to prosecute individuals involved in actions threatening its
territorial integrity. International law supports a nation's
jurisdiction over crimes committed within its borders, particularly
in cases of separatist activities that result in violence and
displacement. The events of September 2023, far from being an
instance of“ethnic cleansing,” represented Azerbaijan's lawful
restoration of constitutional order. Reintegration efforts
following this milestone have aimed to foster peaceful coexistence
among all ethnic groups in the region.
Sukkar's sponsorship of Sahakyan reflects a troubling pattern of
selective human rights advocacy. His involvement appears heavily
influenced by lobbying from Armenian groups, such as the Armenian
National Committee of Australia, which often presents a one-sided
narrative of the conflict. The“Friends of Artsakh” initiative,
which Sukkar is a part of, ignores the suffering endured by
Azerbaijani victims of the decades-long occupation, including the
internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were forced to flee their
homes.
Does Sukkar's effort truly stem from a commitment to
justice, or is it a politically motivated gesture aimed at
appeasing a specific constituency?
Prioritizing Foreign Issues Over Domestic
Challenges
Sukkar's focus on Bako Sahakyan contrasts sharply with pressing
domestic issues in Australia. Indigenous Australians, for example,
face systemic challenges, including inadequate housing, limited
access to education, and political underrepresentation. Indigenous
communities in Australia face systemic barriers to education,
healthcare, and political representation. The lack of urgency in
addressing these challenges undermines Sukkar's credibility as an
advocate for human rights, particularly when his focus seems more
attuned to foreign political causes than the well-being of
marginalized groups in his own country. It seems, however, that the
fate of Australia's Indigenous people is less concerning to some
Australian MPs such as Sukkar.
Claims of inhumane treatment of Armenian detainees are not
substantiated by credible evidence. Azerbaijan has repeatedly
emphasized its adherence to international standards in the
treatment of detainees and its commitment to transparent legal
proceedings. In contrast, Sukkar's narrative disregards the plight
of Azerbaijani civilians affected by Armenian aggression during the
occupation of Garabagh. His selective outrage reflects a troubling
double standard in human rights advocacy, one that prioritizes
political expediency over balanced analysis.
Sukkar's sponsorship of Bako Sahakyan reflects a contentious
blend of humanitarian concern and political posturing. By
challenging Azerbaijan's sovereign right to prosecute individuals
accused of war crimes, Sukkar risks undermining international
norms. His selective advocacy, influenced by lobbying efforts,
overlooks the broader context of Azerbaijan's reintegration efforts
and the plight of Azerbaijani victims. Constructive engagement with
Azerbaijan-grounded in respect for its sovereignty-is essential for
fostering lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. It is
surprising how some politicians accept money from lobbies to defend
individuals labeled as war criminals, instead of researching
something as essential as this.
