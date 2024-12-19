Bata India Partners With Zepto For 10-Minute Footwear Delivery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th December 2024: In a groundbreaking move to meet the evolving demands of modern shoppers for convenience, Bata India has strategically partnered with quick commerce Zepto to provide swift delivery of their and festive footwear collections. The growing Quick Commerce market, with a CAGR of over 4.5%, has driven a rapid surge in demand for fashion products. With a successful launch in Delhi-NCR, Bata now plans to swiftly expand to major metropolitan cities across India, offering a broader assortment of products. With an estimated 48 lakh weddings expected in the next few months, this partnership guarantees convenience and accessibility, catering perfectly to last-minute style needs.



Whether you're gearing up for a last-minute meeting, need to complete a look for a wedding party, or simply want to indulge in a new pair of shoes, you are covered. By enabling seamless, rapid delivery, Bata ensures that customers no longer have to wait to get their hands on stylish and comfortable shoes with a wide range of products to choose from.



Gunjan Shah, CEO of Bata India, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“At Bata, we're constantly transforming & innovating to meet the needs of our customers, and our partnership with Zepto marks a significant step in that journey. We wanted to strengthen our omni-channel presence to ensure that customers can shop for our stylish and high-quality footwear in the way that best suits them-whether online, in-store, or now, with rapid doorstep delivery. Today's consumers seek the convenience of having everything delivered to them, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance accessibility.”



Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, said,“We are excited to partner with India's leading footwear brand, Bata and bring their stylish & comfortable range of footwear to our customers at lightning speed. This collaboration is all about convenience, speed and making a wide variety of styles available to our consumers to choose from. We are united in our goal to enhance the shopping experience, redefining how quickly people can access stylish and quality shoes, making it easier for them to express their personal style on the go.”



As Bata continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving retail landscape, the partnership with Zepto represents a significant step toward enhancing customer accessibility to quality footwear.



About Bata India



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2023. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 1900+ stores (Company Owned and Franchise). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.



Bata India's mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands – Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomises comfort and elegance to name a few.

