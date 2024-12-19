CM Sharma Stresses On Quality Work At Rajasthan House Undergoing Re-Construction In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday stressed paying special attention to the quality of work in the re-construction of Rajasthan House in the national capital while reviewing the progress pertaining to the renovation work.

He also inspected the Bikaner House and the Udaipur House.

While inspecting the reconstruction work of Rajasthan House located on Prithviraj Road in Delhi, the Rajasthan Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to speed up the work and complete it on time.

Sharma said that along with the time limit, special attention should also be paid to quality of the construction work.

During the inspection, the officials provided the Chief Minister an overview of the building and apprised him of the progress of the construction work of the Rajasthan House being built at a cost of Rs 136 crore.

Rajasthan House is being re-constructed in an area of 7,050 square meters is a state guest house of the Rajasthan government.

The artistic architectural style of Rajasthan will be beautifully coordinated in its reconstruction. Also, Dholpur sandstone cladding work will be done on the outer wall of the building.

Provision of two basements, ground floor and 6 floors has been made in the new Rajasthan House.

Parking will be made in the basement of the building and lobby, cafeteria, waiting area, dining area, fountain, hanging chandelier, atrium etc. will be built in the main building.

On the first floor, there will be a conference hall, library, gym and terrace garden, party hall, yoga room etc. on the roof.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also inspected Udaipur House. During the inspection, he sought information from the officials about the construction work to be done in Udaipur House.

Also, during the inspection of Bikaner House, he instructed the officials present to develop Bikaner House as a cultural centre.

Various officers and employees of the Rajasthan government were also present during the Chief Minister's inspection visits.