PEBBLE BEACH FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCES 2025 TICKET SALES, PACKAGES, AND FEATURED CULINARY TALENT FOR APRIL 10-13

Tickets Now Available for the Nation's Premier Event; 2025 Lineup to Showcase Top Chefs, Signature Tastings, and Unique Culinary Experiences

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024

Pebble Beach Food & Wine, the nation's premier culinary celebration, today announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2025 festival, scheduled for Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 13. Held along the Monterey Peninsula at The Inn at Spanish Bay, this celebrated weekend gathers the nation's finest in food, wine, and hospitality, offering attendees an extraordinary lineup of over 125 acclaimed chefs and 150 world-renowned wine and spirits producers for a weekend of signature tastings, and luxury dining events nestled against an iconic coastal setting.

Public ticket sales open December 18, featuring a variety of customizable packages, à la carte options, and signature tasting experiences. For a limited time, guests can enjoy savings before prices increase in the new year, making it the perfect opportunity to gift an unforgettable culinary experience this holiday season. Capital One cardholders can receive exclusive access to events including The Art of Asian Cuisine: Dinner hosted by Nyesha Arrington, Esther Choi, Maya Erickson, Jet Tila, & Roy Yamaguchi, and Buen Provecho: Dinner hosted by Mario Castrellón, Gilberto Cetina, Rogelio Garcia, & Diego Oka . Capital One guests can also look forward to dedicated entry lanes at the Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks on both Saturday and Sunday, ensuring an elevated experience throughout the weekend.

Pebble Beach Food & Wine 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of culinary stars, including James Beard Award winners and Michelin-starred chefs such as Alice Waters, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Esther Choi, Jonathan Waxman, and Chris Shepherd . Attendees can also look forward to notable talents like Elizabeth Falkner, Maneet Chauhan, Richard Blais, and Mawa McQueen , who will present exceptional food and wine pairings throughout the weekend. With a focus on fostering connections, Pebble Beach Food & Wine offers a blend of intimate dining experiences, scenic golf outings, cocktail mixers by the fire pits, and exclusive wine cellar dinners, ensuring every guest enjoys a truly memorable weekend.

This year's festival will also feature a selection of powerful, elevated wine and spirits seminars led by celebrated producers. Highlights include The Art of Champagne Blending: An Exclusive Exploration of Prestige Cuvées by Moët Hennessey, featuring: Dom Pérignon, La Grande Dame, Krug Grande Cuvée, and Dom Ruinart, where guests can dive into the artistry and craft behind some of the world's most celebrated Champagnes. Also featured is Champagne Bollinger's Unique Vision of Pinot Noir , and A Timeless Journey with Abacus from Napa Valley , where wine lovers can experience the legacy of this iconic Napa Valley wine. Additional seminars include Discovering the Icon of Louis XIII , From Vineyard to Glass: Discovering Promontory Wines , A Journey Through Time with Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru , Celebrating 50 Years of Tignanello with the Antinoris , and The Last Drop & Buffalo Trace Distillery: Curators of Remarkable Spirits .

This year, Pebble Beach Food & Wine is offering an array of customizable packages designed to elevate the experience for all guests. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time pricing before rates increase, emphasizing Pebble Beach Food & Wine's commitment to ensuring a welcoming experience for both locals and visitors. Curated packages for Pebble Beach Food & Wine 2025 include the newly introduced Walk-Around Package , priced at $1,750 , offering general admission access to a selection of signature events including Opening Night Reception with the James Beard Foundation hosted by Nancy Silverton , California Coastal hosted by Richard Blais presented by Santa Lucia Highlands Wine Artisans , and access to the Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks on Saturday and Sunday.

For gourmet enthusiasts, the Gold Package , priced at $3,995 , offers a curated experience featuring VIP access to Opening Night Reception with the James Beard Foundation hosted by Nancy Silverton and the Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks , exclusive experiences including seminars, seated lunches, and access to curated events like Burgers and Barrels Happy Hour hosted by Billy Durney presented by Palo Alto Networks , Pit Masters of the Fairway: A BBQ Walk-Around Experience hosted by Chris Lilly , and the Pacific Feast hosted by Chris Shepherd presented by Alaska Seafood .

For those seeking a world-class experience, the Diamond Package offers exclusive all-access to the weekend's premier events, starting at $7,500 . Guests can customize their experience by enhancing their package with accommodations. The Diamond Package with Single Occupancy Room , priced at $10,000 , provides luxury accommodations for one guest along with full VIP privileges. The Diamond Package with Double Occupancy Room , priced at $15,000 , offers an unparalleled experience for two guests, featuring luxury accommodations and a curated selection of VIP events.

All Diamond Packages include access to the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Invitational hosted by Nyesha Arrington and Antonia Lofaso, VIP entry to the Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks on both days, and a selection of exclusive VIP experiences throughout the weekend.

Festival highlights include exclusive culinary experiences such as Consciously Curated: Lunch hosted by Erika Chan, Amanda Freitag, Tim Hollingsworth, Adam Sobel, & Andrew Zimmern, as well as A Rare Moment in Time: A Luxurious French Dinner hosted by Max Boonthanakit, Markus Glocker, Philip Tessier, Laurent Tourondel, & Laura Werlin

featuring exquisite pours of Louis XIII . Priced at $1,250 per ticket, this premium dinner is one of the festival's most exclusive offerings, with only 20 seats available. Guests can also enjoy A Taste of Kwéyòl: Creole Cuisine and Stories - a new lunch event with Nina Compton & Friends , where attendees will receive a signed cookbook alongside a celebration of vibrant Creole flavors and stories.

Capital One Cardholders also have exclusive access to The Art of Asian Cuisine: Dinner hosted by Esther Choi, Jet Tila, Maya Erickson, Nyesha Arrington, & Roy Yamaguchi and the Buen Provecho: Dinner hosted by Mario Castrellón, Gilberto Cetina, Rogelio Garcia, & Diego Oka , pricing starts at $395. Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks tickets range from General Admission, priced at $395 during pre-sale (increasing to $450 for Tier 2), to VIP Weekend Passes, priced at $950 during pre-sale (increasing to $1,050). Availability for tickets and packages is limited, and prices will rise early next year. This holiday season, give the gift of Pebble Beach Food & Wine - an unforgettable culinary experience. For full details on packages and Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks tickets, please visit

pebblebeachfoodandwine .

Presented by Pebble Beach Company Foundation, Pebble Beach Food & Wine also celebrates community. Proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation, supporting Monterey County's youth-focused nonprofits through grants that foster literacy and educational opportunities.

For tickets, packages, and more information, visit pebblebeachfoodandwine . For more information on Pebble Beach Resorts and overnight reservations, visit pebblebeach or call 888-251-9790. Follow along on Instagram @pebblebeachfoodandwine .

ABOUT PEBBLE BEACH RESORTS

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble BeachTM, The Inn at Spanish BayTM, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish BayTM, Del MonteTM Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble BeachTM and Pebble Beach Golf AcademyTM. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach .

ABOUT PEBBLE BEACH COMPANY FOUNDATION

In 1975, Pebble Beach Company Foundation was born with a mission to provide Monterey County's youth with the building blocks of success, starting with literacy and education. In the four decades since its inception, the Foundation has sought meaningful ways to support programs that focus on the educational needs of the community's youth. Believing that education changes lives and that every child in Monterey County deserves the chance to achieve their full potential, the Foundation provides grants to the region's best youth-focused nonprofits who are committed to providing a brighter future for all Monterey County youth, especially those with the fewest resources. To date, the Foundation has reached tens of thousands of children annually and granted more than $12.7 million in financial support. For more information, please call 831-649-7651 or visit

pebblebeach/pbc-foundation .

Pebble Beach Food & Wine Event Terms & Conditions





MEDIA CONTACT:

CARVINGBLOCK | [email protected]

SOURCE Pebble Beach Food & Wine

