Egyptian Company, Wadi Food, Achieves World Record For Longest Rotating Grill

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Wadi Food, a subsidiary of Wadi Group, has achieved a Guinness World Record for the longest rotating chicken grill at its fifth annual Olive Harvest Festival. The grill, measuring 62.8 meters long, is capable of cooking 390 chickens simultaneously. The festival took place at the company's located at KM 54 on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road.





The record-breaking achievement was part of the company's celebration of the olive harvest. Mostafa Mehanna, CEO of Wadi Food, opened the festival, expressing his pride in the company's accomplishments during what he described as“the year of records.” Mehanna stated that the chicken used on the grill was produced by Wadi Food, highlighting the company's range of poultry products known for high quality. He said the products were part of the company's objective to provide the best food options for Egyptian consumers.

Mehanna also emphasised the significance of olive cultivation for Egypt's olive oil industry, which he described as one of the best in the world. He praised Wadi Food's role in supporting the agricultural sector and enhancing the quality of production, while also acknowledging the state's support for agriculture through national projects such as the One Million Feddans initiative and greenhouse projects. Mehanna expressed Wadi Food's ambition to expand exports to new markets, which he said reflects its commitment to enhancing food security and supporting the national economy.

“As we stand here to celebrate our world record, we must not forget what this achievement truly represents,” Mehanna said.“It is not just about entering the Guinness World Records, but about proving to everyone that we can achieve extraordinary things and unprecedented achievements when we plan together and work hard.”

The event included olive harvesting activities, allowing attendees to compete to collect the largest amount of olives. There were also tasting opportunities for the company's products and other activities.

Khalil Nasrallah, Business Excellence Vice President at Wadi Group , spoke of his pride in Wadi Food's 40th anniversary, noting that the company has earned the trust of Egyptian families through its strict production standards and the absence of pesticides or genetically modified materials in its products. He pointed out that Wadi Food's beginnings were in poultry projects, making the Guinness World Record for the longest rotating chicken grill fitting.

“We are proud that our products, especially olive oil, embody 100% Egyptian quality and compete with the highest international standards and provide the best and healthiest for the Egyptian consumer,” Nasrallah said.

The artist Okasha also contributed to the festival by adding an artistic element, demonstrating Wadi Food's aim of making the festival an integrated cultural experience that combines agricultural and artistic heritage.

The Guinness World Record is a reflection of Wadi Food's ambitions and shows the significance of the role Egyptian companies have in enhancing the country's global standing, as well as its positive impact on society and environmental conservation. The celebration of the Olive Harvest Festival in this manner also showcases the company's efforts to combine Egyptian traditions with modern innovation.