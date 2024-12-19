Saint-Gobain Achieves Significant Carbon Emissions Reductions At Roofing Facility In Oxford, North Carolina

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain North America, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed, has reduced natural consumption and saved nearly 1,000 metric tons of CO2 in the last year at its roofing facility in Oxford, North Carolina. These reductions represent the equivalent of CO2 emissions from nearly 112,000 gallons of consumed.1

The project, which was honored as a top sustainability initiative for Saint-Gobain North America in 2023, is part of the company's continued efforts to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy. This strategy includes ambitious environmental sustainability goals , such as reducing the company's energy consumption and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The achievement comes as CertainTeed Roofing nears completion on a new glass mat plant on the Oxford campus , the company's largest-ever investment in a roofing facility in the United States.

A cross-functional team analyzed data from embedded manufacturing systems, resulting in increased coordination between departments. In alignment with Saint-Gobain's commitment to smart, agile manufacturing, the Oxford plant was able to innovate to increase operational efficiency. These efficiencies resulted in reductions in natural gas usage and carbon emissions.

“Innovation is fundamental to Saint-Gobain, and our achievements at Oxford demonstrate our commitment to manufacturing innovation and Industry 4.0. Empowering broader teams with data is the future of manufacturing,” said Carmen Bodden, President of CertainTeed Roofing.“This success shows, once again, our commitment to be leaders in light and sustainable construction. Thank you to the entire Oxford team for your contributions to Making the World a Better Home.”

This project follows several other recent actions taken by the company to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:



Last month, Saint-Gobain announced that it had reduced waste by 49% at its CertainTeed Roofing facility in Shreveport, Louisiana by enhancing recycling practices and implementing key measures to prevent cross contamination.

In October, Saint-Gobain announced CarbonLowTM, a new wallboard line that will contain up to 60% less embodied carbon . The line will be produced starting in 2025 from CertainTeed Canada's facility in Montreal, which will be North America's first zero-carbon (scopes 1 and 2) wallboard facility.

Also in October, Saint-Gobain launched RenuCoreTM , technology that enables the recycling of asphalt shingles to be reused in hot mix asphalt paving.

In September, the company's Ceramics division achieved net-zero manufacturing at its Surface Conditioning facility in Anaheim, California .

In August, Saint-Gobain enhanced operational practices at its glass mat plant in Charleston, South Carolina , saving over 4,500 MWh of energy.

In July, Saint-Gobain announced that it will save over 10 million gallons of water per year through the installation of smart water submetering systems and other equipment upgrades at its CertainTeed Siding facility in Jackson, Michigan.

In April, Saint-Gobain achieved Core Living Building Ready designation from the International Living Future Institute for its CertainTeed Innovation Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In March, Saint-Gobain announced that its CertainTeed Siding business had reduced manufacturing related emissions by 96% at three facilities in the United States. In February, Saint-Gobain completed the installation of a heat recovery system at its gypsum facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, which will lead to a 15% reduction in Scope 1 carbon emissions .

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including in Oxford, can be found on the company's career website .

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

