Albertsons Companies Collected 100 Coats In Winter Coat Drive

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies associates held a winter coat drive across our Plano, Pleasanton and Arlington offices. The drive was a great success and our team collected 100 adult and kids coats to donate our partners at Rotary International and The Storehouse Community Center , where they'll be distributed to individuals and families in need in our local communities. With colder temperatures approaching, these donations will provide much-needed warmth and support during the winter months.

Albertsons Cos. is grateful to everyone who donated, and to our volunteers for making this drive possible.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .