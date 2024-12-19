Tearsheet Names Lili Best Bank And App For Smbs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili , the designed for small business owners, today announced it has been recognized by Tearsheet's SMB Finance Awards

as the "Best for SMBs" and "Best App for SMBs."

Tearsheet's SMB Finance Awards honors financial services companies, products, and leaders driving growth and innovation for small businesses. This year marks the second year in a row that Lili has been recognized by the awards program, which launched in 2023.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to make financial management accessible for all small business owners," said Lilac Bar David, co-founder and CEO of Lili. "Lili has grown significantly over the past few years – from the recent launch of Lili Connect, our embedded finance integration, allowing partners to offer Lili's comprehensive financial management tools directly through their platform, to our collaboration with leading companies such as Dun & Bradstreet – we look forward to continuing to support small business growth."

Lili integrates banking, accounting, invoicing, and tax preparation, helping small businesses manage their finances more efficiently and focus on growth. To date, Lili has served over 200,000 small business owners in all 50 states.

Earlier this year, Lili was featured in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list

of the fastest growing companies in America and on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list . Lilac Bar David, co-founder and CEO of Lili, was also recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024.

About Lili

Founded in 2019 by financial and tech industry veterans

Lilac Bar David and

Liran Zelkha, Lili is a financial platform designed specifically for businesses, offering a combination of advanced business banking with built-in accounting and tax preparation software to help business owners better streamline and simplify their finances. Backed by Group 11, Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Torch Capital, Target Global, and Zeev Ventures, Lili is headquartered in

New York

and serves customers in all 50 states. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC. To learn more, visit

lili .

Lili is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC.

