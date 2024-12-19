K'taka: Cong Accuses BJP Leader Of Using Derogatory Words For Woman Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (IANS) The Karnataka on Thursday accused former BJP national general secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi of using derogatory words towards for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the house during the Session, demanding stern action against him.

Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that C.T. Ravi had used "very filthy words" for Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

"She is my Cabinet colleague, and it amounts to a criminal offence. I don't know whether she has complained to the Chairman also," he stated.

Asked about the denial by BJP MLC Ravi, CM Siddaramaiah said if she approaches the police, action would be taken according to the law.

The incident had taken place in the Legislative Council during a heated exchange of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition over the alleged remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reacting to the development, C.T. Ravi clarified that he had not used the word against Minister Laxmi.

"I don't know why she is assuming this. The documents in the session will record my statements. Once they are verified, it will be known what exactly I spoke," he stated.

Sources stated that while the members of the ruling Congress were staging a protest while the BJP and JD-S members were attacking each other, Minister Laxmi called C.T. Ravi a murderer.

Retaliating to this, Ravi has allegedly used the objectionable and offensive word against Minister Laxmi.

After this incident, not able to take the insult, Minister Laxmi left the house with tearful eyes.

The Congress members slammed C.T. Ravi and made a submission to the Chairman of the Legislative Council to initiate action against him.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers H.K. Patil, Priyank Kharge, N. Boseraju along with Laxmi Hebbalkar held a meeting with the Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and urged initiating action against C.T. Ravi.

Former minister and Congress MLC Umashree said that no woman will tolerate and lie if she is addressed as a p@#$%^&*e.

"It is true that C.T. Ravi had used the derogatory word. Ravi abused our leader, Rahul Gandhi, as a drug addict. Retaliating to that, Laxmi Hebbalkar, addressing Ravi, said he had killed two persons in an accident and he was a murderer. Ravi had then called Minister Laxmi a p@#$%^&*e many times," Umashree stated.

Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav said there was chaos when the Congress raised the issue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements about B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament.

"Minister Laxmi used the word 'murderer' for C.T. Ravi, and he had used objectionable words for her. We have made a submission to the council chairman and demanded that Ravi should be shunted out of the council,” he stated.

JD-S MLC Sharavana, however, said: "We were protesting inside the House. The Chairman had adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Then there was the usage of the words 'murderer' and 'druggist'. I was near C.T. Ravi and the use of derogatory words has not come to my knowledge."