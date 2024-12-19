(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, is proud to announce its 2024 community outreach campaigns provided over $90,000 to a wide range of industry-aligned partnerships. The contributions are a natural extension of the company's unwavering commitment to fostering the future of the skilled trades.

This year's charitable efforts reflect SupplyHouse's strategic in the trades, with support going to pivotal trades-based organizations, including Operation Tiny Home, Miracle Mechanical, the PHCC Educational Foundation, and Tools & Tiaras. By supporting a diverse set of trade-focused causes, SupplyHouse hopes to empower both emerging and established professionals within the sector.

SupplyHouse Wraps Up 2024 Charitable Initiatives with $90K+ Commitment to Elevating the Trades

SupplyHouse's flagship community outreach initiative, Track to the Trades, provided a total of $50,000 in scholarships to 20 outstanding recipients who exemplify the next generation of trade professionals. "We're dedicated to promoting sustained, transformative growth and opportunity within the skilled trades," said Christine Boehm, Content Marketing and Communications Team Lead at SupplyHouse. "Track to the Trades represents a key piece of our vision for corporate social responsibility, allowing us to create career pathways for scholarship recipients while reinforcing our broader mission to elevate the industry."

The 20 Track to the Trades scholarship winners were selected based on their demonstrated commitment to the trades and their potential to make significant contributions to the industry. The initiative aligns with the company's strategic focus on bolstering the skilled trades for years to come.

About SupplyHouse:

Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. With its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, SupplyHouse remains steadfast in its mission to empower trade professionals, provide more educational opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the communities it serves.

