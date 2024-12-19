IBN Announces Cryptonewsaudio Production Featuring Tanya Solati, VP Of Business Development At Propy Title Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire's latest audio production features Tanya Solati, VP of Business Development at Propy Title Agency, a company working to revolutionize the through innovative and blockchain transparency. She also founded Gen Z & Friends as part of her personal mission to bridge generations with real conversations and fresh perspectives to build a better, connected future.

During the interview, Solati highlighted some of her favorite applications of blockchain technology.

“I love how blockchain can simplify and secure real estate transactions, but I'm equally fascinated by its broader implications,” said Solati.“What really stands out – and maybe it's because I'm part of the new generation – is self-sovereign identity. It allows individuals to control their digital identities without relying on centralized platforms. This is about empowering users and giving people ownership of their data, which is long overdue.”

Solati then shared Propy's mission to streamline real estate transactions by eliminating middlemen, a significant differentiator she recently discussed during a panel alongside representatives from Google and Broadridge at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event.

“I think a lot of Web3 firms are focused on removing middlemen, and that's our aim at Propy. Anyone who has bought a home knows how outdated the process can be – paperwork, delays, and a lack of clear timeframes. With Propy's AI-powered software, buyers can track every stage of the deal and access a clear timeline that outlines when each step will occur. At the same time, our technology allows deals to close 24/7. That's something the industry is truly lacking.”

Solati also emphasized Propy's unique approach to integrating real estate transactions with blockchain technology.

“Everything we do is legally approved. We still register your property through the county, but we also record it on the blockchain. I believe that in 20 years, you'll be able to bypass the county and go directly onto the blockchain. People push back on this, but 50 years ago, no one imagined retail investors having instant access to markets without brokers. I see a similar shift happening in real estate, and Propy is leading the way as the first and only company registering deeds on the blockchain.”

