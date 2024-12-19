Touchmath Recognized In 2024 Excellence In Equity Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hosted by The American Consortium for Equity in Education, the award program celebrates companies, products and leaders dedicated to advancing educational equity and access.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchMath , a mission-driven organization focused on serving students with disabilities and those struggling with math concepts, was named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Impact Award

in the Special Education Solution category.

Created by The American Consortium for Equity in Education , the Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. The Industry Impact Awards honor the PreK-20 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose proven results have advanced educational equity and access for learners.

"Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students," said Maia Appleby, communications and editorial director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next."

For nearly 50 years, TouchMath has revolutionized the way students and educators approach math, using its explicit and multisensory teaching methods to make learning more accessible and effective. As TouchMath approaches its 50th anniversary on February 19, 2025, it celebrates five decades of innovation, impact, and dedication to transforming education nationwide.

"Receiving the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award is both a profound honor and a validation of our mission at TouchMath," said Sean Lockwood, CEO of TouchMath. "At TouchMath, we believe every student deserves the opportunity to build confidence and achieve success in math, and this award reinforces our dedication to equity in education. For nearly five decades, we have been committed to empowering educators and breaking down barriers to learning math. This recognition inspires us to continue innovating and transforming the learning experience for all students."

About TouchMath

TouchMath is a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help students of all abilities understand foundational and abstract math concepts. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has been a trusted resource for educators over the past 50 years, offering a comprehensive suite of instructional materials, professional development services, and digital resources. Aligned to state and extended standards, TouchMath is widely used in special education programs and as a supplemental math solution for Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions. For more information on TouchMath, see

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The annual Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at

